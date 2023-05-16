Immediate execution of the Commercial Court’s ruling of 9 February 2023 by Bouygues Telecom

Paris, 16 May 2023 – Bouygues Telecom recalls that in the dispute concerning the smartphone plus mobile plan bundled offers, it was ordered to pay €308 million in damages to Free Mobile by a ruling of the Paris Commercial Court on 9 February 2023. Bouygues Telecom, which believes that it has always acted in strict compliance with the applicable rules, lodged an appeal against this ruling.

Although Bouygues Telecom still strongly disputes the validity of this immediate execution before the competent legal authorities, Free Mobile has decided to enforce the immediate execution of the ruling.

As a result, Bouygues Telecom has today paid Free Mobile the sum of €308 million, plus notably the legal costs requested.

