Immerse Announces the Launch of Ground-Breaking "Immerse Marketplace"

The Immerse Marketplace is a first of its kind platform that provides enterprise VR material as a one-stop shop from world class content creators - transforming how VR can be deployed across enterprises.

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, enterprise virtual reality (VR) software provider Immerse has announced the launch of the "Immerse Marketplace." This extension of the Immerse platform will be home to industry-leading enterprise VR material from the world's best content creators. Acting as a one-stop-shop, enterprise leaders will be able to cost effectively access a wide variety of VR training modules produced by the best third-party creators, allowing easy implementation and scalability for employees across the enterprise.

The announcement of this marketplace on the Immerse Platform is a ground-breaking development in the world of enterprise VR training providing an immediate benefit for businesses and content providers. The off the shelf titles will allow companies to take their first steps and explore VR as a transformative training solution. The lower price point allows for a lower barrier to entry for companies who have been hesitant based on budgetary restrictions.

The marketplace creates a state of the art platform for content developers and gets them in front of Immerses' expanding client roster, which includes the likes of Shell, BP, Meta, Nestlé, DHL, GSK, General Electric, and MARS. At launch, The Immerse Marketplace offers over 120 pieces of content from a range of world class partners, including Bodyswaps, Immersive Factory, Virtual Speech, Hard Hat VR, Free Range, Virsat, Boiler Room, Proximity, Inside Technology, Solas, Real Serious Games, Giant Lazer. Additionally, Immerse is the only VR company that currently has a storefront on SAP SuccessFactors, which allows partner content to reach a whole new audience of enterprise leaders.

"VR software providers often try to be the only provider for enterprise organizations, which can be very limiting when it comes to both choices and the ability to scale. However, companies want variety and the option to use a range of vendors with diverse specializations" said Justin Parry, COO of Immerse. "With this in mind, we created the Marketplace as a cost-effective yet simplified way for companies to expand their VR offerings – whether they are implementing their tenth program or are thinking about dipping their toes in the water. The ability to expose cutting edge content from the best creators is something we've yet to see in the industry – which is something we're extremely proud of."

In addition to accelerating usage within enterprise, the Immerse Marketplace is the perfect solution for VR content creators who cannot always easily convert corporate clients. By having an open marketplace with the ability to distribute content, Immerse provides a route-to-market and extended sales team, unlocking previously untapped monetisation opportunities. In addition, because the Marketplace is part of the Immerse Platform, creators can focus their efforts on content, not backend solutions for distribution and reporting to the user.

The Marketplace will establish Immerse as the ultimate destination for any company considering VR, with the choice of marketplace content coupled with both broad and deep sector expertise. With sights on becoming the world-leading platform, Immerse looks to grow the marketplace to over 100 content partners providing over 200 pieces of content by the end of 2022. As more businesses begin to fully embrace a hybrid work environment, VR training is a cost-effective proficient way to provide hands-on experiences anywhere in the world.

Immerse is the leading open and scalable immersive ecosystem for enterprise XR training technology and solutions. Founded in 2014, the team developed a content aggregation, distribution and reporting platform, called the Immerse Platform, from the ground up as an enterprise solution that enables companies to create, distribute, easily implement, and measure performance for custom and off-the-shelf XR training content. Looking to advance the XR enterprise learning market, Immerse introduced the Marketplace, the industry's first, one-stop-shop for third-party content. The marketplace allows companies easier and much more cost-effective access to a wide range of world-class content in one place, accelerating implementation and improving user experience. In addition, the storefront is providing new and recurring revenue for content developers and a tool to broaden their customer base on a global scale. With clients in a wide range of industries such as CPG, Oil & Gas, pharma, life sciences, power & utilities, Immerse is the only ecosystem prepared for sustained growth.

