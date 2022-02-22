Immersion Signs License Agreement with Duck-il for Automotive Interfaces

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading licensor of haptic technologies, announced it has signed a license agreement with Duck-il, a Korea-based automotive supplier, for use of its technology in automotive interfaces.

"Immersion technology is essential to high-definition tactile user experiences in the car," said Nobumitsu Shimada, VP, APAC, Immersion. "We’re excited to be working with Duck-il on further adoption of our technology in the market.”

"Haptics is becoming pivotal to modern automotive interface designs,” said Mr. Kim, Lead Development Engineer, Duck-il. "Our agreement with Immersion enables our team to utilize its leading technology to deliver the highest quality solutions to our customers.”

Immersion’s innovative touch feedback technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Haptics is increasingly being designed into automotive applications as more vehicles incorporate high-definition tactile effects to improve the user experience of touch-based interfaces.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Immersion will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 and fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after market close.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

About Duck-il

Duck-il Industry corporation is a leading manufacturer of electric control units for automotive business based in Korea, and the company has developed a wide range of control modules for intelligent driving cars for domestic and global car makers. The company’s key products are power seat switches, interior light modules, HVAC modules, etc. Learn more at https://www.duck-il.com/en/index.html

