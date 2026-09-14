Immersion Aktie

Immersion für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 929096 / ISIN: US4525211078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.09.2026 19:40:24

Immersion Swings To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - U.S. haptics technology company Immersion Corp. (IMMR) said on Monday it posted a profit in its first quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, as revenues edged higher and operating loss narrowed.

Immersion reported net income attributable to stockholders of $4.88 million or $0.17 per share for the three months ended July 31, 2026, versus a net loss of $0.93 million or $0.03 per share a year earlier.

Operating loss narrowed to $19.98 million from $26.36 million last year.

Meanwhile, total revenues edged higher to $294.40 million from $292.03 million in the prior period.

The company said it will distribute a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on October 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on October 16, 2026.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Immersion are currently losing 0.81 percent, changing hands at $7.34.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Immersion Corp.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Immersion Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Immersion Corp. 6,14 -2,00% Immersion Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX tiefrot-- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stecken Verluste ein. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen