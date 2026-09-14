Immersion Swings To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - U.S. haptics technology company Immersion Corp. (IMMR) said on Monday it posted a profit in its first quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, as revenues edged higher and operating loss narrowed.

Immersion reported net income attributable to stockholders of $4.88 million or $0.17 per share for the three months ended July 31, 2026, versus a net loss of $0.93 million or $0.03 per share a year earlier.

Operating loss narrowed to $19.98 million from $26.36 million last year.

Meanwhile, total revenues edged higher to $294.40 million from $292.03 million in the prior period.

The company said it will distribute a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on October 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on October 16, 2026.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Immersion are currently losing 0.81 percent, changing hands at $7.34.

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