Immersion to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after market close.

