Immersive Network Partners With Blockchain Mega-Platform Starport To Connect Entertainment and Crypto Communities

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Network announced today that it has secured commitments for over $50 million through the Starport platform in the 24 hours since the launch of their pre-IDO to fund Immersive Artistry's first slate of projects. The Immersive Network is a new blockchain-based platform launched by Starport, dedicated to extended reality entertainment and experiences.

"This is a pivotal moment in connecting entertainment and media companies, producers, creators and others with crypto investors, providing a new source of financing and capital that is both democratized and steeped in the knowledge of the various communities," said Cary Granat, CEO of Immersive Artistry and Immersive Networks. "Today's launch has made it clear that the future of our industry will include blockchain technology and cryptocurrency network financing."

Funding from Starport will go directly to Immersive Network which will then fund Immersive Artistry projects including the upcoming Las Vegas-based Kind Heaven which will utilize a myriad of new technologies and Hollywood style storytelling to transport visitors to an immersive Southeast Asia experience including music, food, fashion, and exploration as well as a digital landscape. Similarly, these funds will help launch Immersive Artistry's Christmas Village , where guests will experience a North Pole Village through a whole series of immersive technologies as performers and theatrical builds of natural locations.

"The potential for DeFi has barely been scratched," said James Wines, co-founder of Starport and Gebo. "Blockchain network technology has the ability to power and disrupt entire industry sectors. Starport's mission is mass adoption. The projects in our pipeline are all deployable real world uses cases that will help fulfill blockchain's promise to forever change everything."

"Immersive projects will help jump start post-Covid entertainment and travel and will create new jobs and opportunity in Las Vegas, Dallas and beyond. This is the future of entertainment brought to you by the future of finance," said Mr. Granat.

Starport is in Beta, with access now open, pre-IDO to the Immersive Network via three tiers, each offering future guaranteed allocations of Starport's tokens, distributions from the Starport Community Wallet, access to VIP events, one of a kind NFTs and more. Members will also have influence on the decisions of future selected network projects to receive funding as part of the Immersive Network and community.

NFTs purchased through the pre-sale include exclusive original works by famed artist Paul Gerben and serve as temporary keys to Starport's launch facility. After launch completion, Starport access tokens will be airdropped to NFT holders, the NFTs will be retired as access keys, and remain as collectible digital artwork commemorating this historic milestone in decentralized finance. These unique initial access NFTs are a small example of how Starport will bridge art, technology and finance in new and exciting ways.

Following the pre-sale, the Immersive Network will launch a blockchain network token called VERSE from Starport to allow guests and visitors of Immersive Artistry's attractions to access these experiences in a wearable, cashless, digital enhanced format.

The Starport pre-sale has attracted funding from around the globe and the first round of the pre-sale will remain open through Sunday April 4th. A second round will follow a 12-hour cool off period.

Starport will announce follow on projects in consideration and will seek additional funding for new platforms, content companies, delivery systems, AI, location based platforms, gaming, e-sports, and other user generated network platforms in the coming weeks.

About Immersive Network

The Immersive Network is an open oracle network utilizing blockchain technology to power, host, and facilitate a new era of immersive interactive entertainment through its relationship with Immersive Artistry. Immersive Artistry was established to disrupt location-based entertainment by creating, building, and operating experiential destinations that transport guests to places, cultures, and time periods - both physically and digitally - through multi-sensory experiential entertainment. The Verse crypto-token will serve as a passport, linked to proprietary wearables and able to be used in Immersive Artistry's attractions.

About Starport

Starport is a launchpad for the decentralized financing (defi) of mega blockchain network projects sponsored by proven industry leader with deployable real work use cased primed for mass adoption. Starport was created by Gebo Group – a proprietary cryptocurrency trading firm was cofounded in 2018 by James Wines, Serge Pustelnik, Alex Lubetsky and Dan Pustelnik. James has over 25 years' experience as securities lawyer representing top tier Wall Street banks, broker-dealers, funds and trading firms. Serge and Alex, both Harvard alumni, have decades of experience trading and managing inventories of complex financial instruments across multiple domestic and international market centers. Dan heads a team of veteran fintech and blockchain developers and partners to maintain Gebo's position at the cutting edge of what is possible.

