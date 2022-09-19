London, UK, 19 September 2022

Immix Biopharma (IMMX): Initiation Fresh faces with a unique tissue-targeting therapy

Immix Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its SMARxT tissue-specific platform producing Tissue-Specific Therapeutics. Its lead clinical asset, IMX-110, is being investigated for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS), where interim results from its Phase Ib trial have, so far, demonstrated positive safety and efficacy profiles, albeit in a small patient population. Management now intends to initiate Phase IIa of the study in first-line STS in Q422. We also expect a Phase Ib study of IMX-110 in combination with tislelizumab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) to begin in Q422. To support this trial, Immix has entered a supply agreement with BeiGene. Immix had a net cash position of US$18.4m at end-June 2022, which we estimate will fund operations to Q424. We value Immix Biopharma at US$56.7m or US$4.1 per share.

We value Immix Biopharma at US$56.7m or US$4.1 per share. Our valuation is based on a risk-adjusted NPV calculation for IMX-110 in STS and solid tumour indications and incorporates a net cash position of US$18.4m at end-June 2022. We estimate the companys current cash position will fund operations to Q424.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

