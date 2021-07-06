ImmixBio Announces Gabriel Morris as Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio"), a biotechnology company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ for oncology and inflammation, today announced that Gabriel Morris has joined its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Morris has been managing partner of Alwaysraise LLC, a life sciences advisory and investment firm based in San Francisco, since founding. Prior, Mr. Morris was the interim Chief Financial Officer of Zap Surgical Systems, a brain radiosurgery company, where he completed an $81 million growth equity financing round. Prior, Mr. Morris led cross-border mergers & acquisitions transactions at Goldman Sachs & Co. and other global investment banks for more than a decade, where he participated in greater than $50 billion in completed transactions. Mr. Morris has co-founded two companies, one which continues to operate independently and one acquired by a Nasdaq listed company. Mr. Morris received his B.A. from the Columbia University in the City of New York.

"After our recent Phase 1b clinical data readout amidst a period of intense product development, ImmixBio is pleased to attract a world-class talent to its executive team," said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, ImmixBio Chief Executive Officer. "I am thrilled to welcome Gabriel to our team at this exciting time. His decade-long experience at premier financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and proven execution ability will be invaluable as we build foundations for a strong, independent biopharmaceutical organization."

"It has been impressive and exciting to observe the accomplishments of the ImmixBio team. ImmixBio is now on the precipice of transformational progress with its unprecedented systems approach to treating currently incurable diseases using Tissue-Specific Therapeutics," commented Mr. Morris. "I am excited to join such a dynamic and ambitious team and contribute to our shared vision of a novel systems-based therapeutic approach in oncology and inflammation."

About ImmixBio

ImmixBio™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™. Our lead asset, IMX-110, is currently in phase 1b/2a clinical trials for solid tumors in the United States and Australia. Our proprietary System Multi-Action RegulaTors SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drugs that accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3-5 times the rate of conventional medicines. Our TME Normalization™ Technology allows our drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the tumor micro-environment, or TME. We have uncovered fundamental biological systems that link oncology and inflammation. Our pipeline includes Tissue-Specific Biologic™ candidates to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

CONTACT

Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations

313709@email4pr.com

888-958-1084

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immixbio-announces-gabriel-morris-as-chief-financial-officer-and-a-member-of-the-board-of-directors-301325650.html

SOURCE Immix Biopharma, Inc.