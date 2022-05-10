ImmPACT Bio Names Sylvain Roy as Chief Technology Officer

— Longtime pharmaceutical industry executive brings over two decades of experience in cell

and gene therapy, global technical operations, and leading high-performing teams —

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer, today announced the appointment of Sylvain Roy as chief technology officer. In this role, he will oversee technical operations and product quality across the company.

Mr. Roy joins ImmPACT from ImmunityBio, where he was vice president of manufacturing operations. He has wide-ranging operational and technical expertise in recombinant proteins, cell and gene therapy, and vaccines.

"Sylvain is a proven global technical operations leader with more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry," said Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., president and CEO of ImmPACT Bio. "He has made instrumental contributions to the success of multi-billion-dollar biologics and decisive progress in clinical programs. On behalf of the entire ImmPACT team, I'm thrilled to welcome Sylvain as our new chief technology officer. We look forward to collaborating with him to advance our pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies to patients. We would also like to thank Dr. Marc Better for being our acting chief technology officer and in helping us select Sylvain for this role. We are pleased that Marc will continue with us as an advisor."

"Translating science into therapies has been my passion throughout my career, and that's why I'm so excited to join ImmPACT Bio," said Mr. Roy. "I'm looking forward to working with the entire team to continue our incredible strides toward bringing curative therapies to patients living with cancer."

Mr. Roy has a proven track record of enabling and accelerating patients' access to life-saving therapies. Over the past two decades, he has held senior leadership positions at Baxter International, Baxalta, Shire Pharmaceuticals, and NantKwest before joining ImmunityBio. Mr. Roy has a master's degree in engineering, biochemistry, and biotechnology from INSA Lyon and a bachelor's degree from University Claude Bernard Lyon 1, both in France.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients who have exhausted their treatment options. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T platforms address key biological challenges in treating cancer. ImmPACT Bio's technologies are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, prevent 'on-target – off-tumor' toxicities, and overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Gideon Gross, Ph.D., from the MIGAL-Galilee Research Institute. For more information, visit www.immpact-bio.com.

