30.10.2023 12:45:00

ImmPACT Bio to Participate in the 2023 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT BIO"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 2023 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, to be held from November 8-9, 2023 in New York, NY.

(PRNewsfoto/ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.)

Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., ImmPACT Bio's chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Considerations for an Oncology Company's Autoimmune Side Hustle," on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM ET. ImmPACT Bio management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

To request a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your Truist Securities representative.

About ImmPACT Bio
ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies that address key biological challenges in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, and deplete pathogenic B cells. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit www.immpact-bio.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immpact-bio-to-participate-in-the-2023-truist-securities-biopharma-symposium-301970631.html

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio

