Immunic Announces Positive Data From Maintenance Phase Of CALDOSE-1 Study Of Vidofludimus Calcium UC
(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) Wednesday reported positive data from the maintenance phase of its phase 2b CALDOSE-1 study of lead drug candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).
Data from the CALDOSE-1 showed a dose-linear increase in clinical remission for vidofludimus calcium as compared to placebo at week 50. Further, a 30 mg once-daily dose of vidofludimus calcium demonstrated statistically significant rates of clinical remission and endoscopic healing at week 50.
"Although we do not intend to initiate phase 3 development of vidofludimus calcium in UC on our own and without additional funding and resource allocation, based on this encouraging outcome, we will explore an exciting variety of options for the UC program as well as other inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) indications," commented Daniel Vitt, Executive Officer and President of Immunic.
