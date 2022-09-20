Immunic: Data Shows Favorable Pharmacokinetic Profile For IMU-856 In Single, 14-Day Multiple Dosing

(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) reported positive unblinded safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic results from single and multiple ascending dose parts of phase 1 trial of IMU-856 in healthy human subjects. IMU-856 is a small molecule modulator targeting restoration of intestinal barrier function and regeneration of bowel epithelium, in healthy human subjects.

"In line with our preclinical findings, the data did not show any drug-related adverse events or laboratory abnormalities that would require further investigation. In addition, the pharmacokinetic results indicate that IMU-856 is well suited for a once-daily oral administration," said Andreas Muehler, Chief Medical Officer of Immunic.

The company noted that the ongoing part C of the phase 1 program includes a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial designed to assess the safety and tolerability of IMU-856 in patients with celiac disease during periods of gluten-free diet and gluten challenge.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.