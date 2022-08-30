|
Immunic To Announce Celiac Trial Data Next Month
(RTTNews) - Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, expects to announce data from its Celiac study next month.
The company will reveal both the single and multiple ascending dose parts of the Phase I clinical trial evaluating IMU-856, an orally available small molecule, for the treatment of Celiac disease.
The trial is designed to assess the safety, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of IMU-856.
Celiac disease is a chronic immune disorder triggered by gluten ingestion. It damages the intestinal lining and causes diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating, and anemia.
According to the company, celiac disease is estimated to affect 1 in 100 people worldwide. In the U.S., alone, it is estimated that 2.5 million people are undiagnosed and are, therefore, at risk for long-term health complications.
IMUX has traded in a range of $2.52 to $14.50 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Monday's trading at $4.57, down 1.29%.
