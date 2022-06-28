Immunic to Participate in Industry and Scientific Conferences in July

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following industry and scientific conferences in July:

July 5-6 : 3rd FORUM Science & Health: Medicine of the Future . Members of Immunic's management and communications teams will attend this conference in Fürstenfeldbruck near Munich, Germany .





: . Members of Immunic's management and communications teams will attend this conference in Fürstenfeldbruck near . July 6-9 : 16th World Immune Regulation Meeting . Evelyn Peelen , Ph.D., Senior Manager Translational Pharmacology at Immunic, will present preclinical data on IMU-935, the company's potentially best-in-class oral IL-17 inhibitor, in poster and workshop presentations, at this conference in Davos, Switzerland . The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

: . , Ph.D., Senior Manager Translational Pharmacology at Immunic, will present preclinical data on IMU-935, the company's potentially best-in-class oral IL-17 inhibitor, in poster and workshop presentations, at this conference in . The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. Title: IMU-935, an Orally Available RORgammaT Inverse Agonist in Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Psoriasis, Inhibits Th17-Dependent Autoimmunity without Inducing Thymocyte Aberrations







July 26-28 : B & T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit. Dr. Peelen will discuss preclinical insights on the company's oral IL-17 inhibitor, IMU-935, in a presentation entitled, "IMU-935, a potent RORyt inverse agonist, effectively inhibits T helper 17 cells but maintains normal thymocyte development," on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am EDT , in Boston . The presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect, is currently being developed as a treatment option for multiple sclerosis, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. IMU-935, a selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor RORγ/RORγt, is targeted for development in psoriasis, castration-resistant prostate cancer and Guillain-Barré syndrome. IMU-856, which targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function, is targeted for development in diseases involving bowel barrier dysfunction. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, expected timing and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in industry and scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact

Rx Communications Group

Paula Schwartz

+1 917 322 2216

immunic@rxir.com

US Media Contact

KOGS Communication

Edna Kaplan

+1 781 639 1910

kaplan@kogspr.com

SOURCE Immunic, Inc.