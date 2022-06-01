|
01.06.2022 08:00:00
Immunicum AB: Immunicum to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
Redeye Growth Day 2022
June 2, 2022
Immunicum CEO Erik Manting will participate in an on-site Q&A session on June 2, at 08:55 am CET. Further details including the on-demand corporate presentation are available via:
https://redeye.ifairs.com/#/booth?id=687
BioStock Life Science Spring Summit
June 8-9, 2022
Immunicum CEO Erik Manting will present on June 9, at 10:20 am CET.
https://www.biostock.se/en/2022/04/biostock-life-science-spring-summit-june-8-9/
European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress
June 9-17, 2022
https://ehaweb.org/congress/eha2022-hybrid/eha2022-congress/
BIO International Convention
June 13-16, 2022
https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations
Telefon: +1 212-362-1200
E-mail: julie.seidel@sternir.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj
Valency Communications
Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951
E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu
ABOUT Immunicum AB (PUBL)
Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for blood-borne and solid tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com
Attachment
