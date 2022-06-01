Immunicum AB: Immunicum to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:







Redeye Growth Day 2022

June 2, 2022

Immunicum CEO Erik Manting will participate in an on-site Q&A session on June 2, at 08:55 am CET. Further details including the on-demand corporate presentation are available via:

https://redeye.ifairs.com/#/booth?id=687





BioStock Life Science Spring Summit

June 8-9, 2022

Immunicum CEO Erik Manting will present on June 9, at 10:20 am CET.

https://www.biostock.se/en/2022/04/biostock-life-science-spring-summit-june-8-9/





European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress

June 9-17, 2022

https://ehaweb.org/congress/eha2022-hybrid/eha2022-congress/





BIO International Convention

June 13-16, 2022

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations

Telefon: +1 212-362-1200

E-mail: julie.seidel@sternir.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu





ABOUT Immunicum AB (PUBL)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for blood-borne and solid tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

