15.08.2022 15:03:00

Immunis Publishes Research Study Showing Reversal of Aged Muscle Deficits

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunis Inc., a private biotechnology company developing a novel treatment for age and disease-related immune decline, announced the peer-reviewed publication in GeroScience of research conducted by Professor Micah Drummond at the University of Utah investigating the efficacy of Immunis' immunomodulatory secretome product on aged skeletal muscle.

Immunis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Immunis, Inc. )

"...I wouldn't be surprised if IMM01-STEM has beneficial impacts on other age-related diseases." -Professor Drummond

A consequence of aging is a decline in immune system health. Immune system degeneration manifests many degenerative conditions within the body, including muscle atrophy. Sarcopenia significantly affects quality of life and is an important risk factor for disability and mortality with age. Mitigating the loss of muscle and improving muscle recovery are unmet medical needs.

Professor Drummond's independent research illustrated that Immunis' immunomodulatory secretome product, IMM01-STEM, improved muscle mass and strength during disuse and recovery in aged mouse models. Aged mice received intramuscular injections of IMM01-STEM during three experimental conditions: ambulation, disuse atrophy or recovery from disuse atrophy. Compared to control-treated, aged mice, IMM01-STEM treatment resulted in greater soleus muscle mass, increased muscle fiber cross-sectional area, and improved grip strength for all three experimental conditions. There was also a decrease in collagen and an increase in muscle stem cells, indicative of an enhanced muscle remodeling response. Additionally, administration of IMM01-STEM to rodent muscle cell cultures increased myotube size and enhanced myonuclei incorporation into myotubes.

"Due to its multi-component molecules associated with cellular function and tissue remodeling, I wouldn't be surprised if IMM01-STEM has beneficial impacts on other age-related diseases," said Professor Drummond.

Collectively, these findings demonstrate that Immunis' immunomodulatory secretome product enhances muscle size and strength following atrophy. Immunis was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a Phase 1/2a clinical trial investigating IMM01-STEM on muscle atrophy in patients with knee osteoarthritis (KOA).

KOA is a local and systemic inflammatory disease that is a leading cause of disability among older adults. Muscle atrophy is the primary, underlying cause of this impaired mobility, with muscle dysfunction expediting cartilage deterioration in patients.

For additional information about Immunis' IMM01-STEM Phase 1/2a trial please visit: www.immunisbiomedical.com

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The STEM product line leverages Immunis' leading-edge capabilities in stem cell technologies to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural, relative physiological concentrations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunis-publishes-research-study-showing-reversal-of-aged-muscle-deficits-301605484.html

SOURCE Immunis, Inc.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Nachrichten

