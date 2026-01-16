ImmunityBio Shares Jump On Significant Product Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, reported preliminary net product revenue growth of 431 percent for the fourth quarter, and 700 percent increase for the full year ended on December 31, 2025.

The revenue growth was driven by sales momentum of ANKTIVA, ImmunityBio's FDA-approved cancer immunotherapy.

Consequently, shares of ImmunityBio were surging 34.68% at $5.33.

ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept) is an immunotherapy drug used with BCG (bacillus Calmette-Guérin) to treat a type of bladder cancer, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ(CIS). Preliminary net product revenue for the fourth quarter increased 431% to approximately $38.3 million from $7.21 million last year.

For the full year 2025, preliminary net product revenue climbed 700% to approximately $113.0 million from $14.15 million in the year ago.

ANKTIVA's year-over-year unit growth was 750%, aided by the approval of ANKTIVA plus BCG in Saudi Arabia, along with existing approvals in the U.S., U.K., and conditional approval in the European Union.

On April 22, 2024, the FDA had approved Anktiva given with BCG as an intravesical instillation, which is a liquid drug delivered into the bladder through a tube from the urethra to treat NMIBC with CIS.

On January 14 this year, ANKTIVA, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, was granted approval by the Saudi FDA (SFDA) for adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed standard therapies, marking ANKTIVA's first global approval for subcutaneous administration.

The SFDA also approved ANKTIVA in combination with BCG for patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy-unresponsive NMIBC CIS.

"The SFDA's landmark approval of ANKTIVA in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer marks the world's first approval of an IL-15 superagonist used in combination with checkpoint therapy," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder.

In parallel, in the ongoing Phase 2b QUILT-2.005 trial evaluating ANKTIVA plus intravesical BCG in first-line, BCG-naïve NMIBC, full enrollment is anticipated in the first half of 2026.

Over the year, IBRX has traded in the range of $1.83-$4.27 before closing Thursday's trade at 30.79%, up $3.95.