ImmunityBio Shares Surge 20% After Q4 Revenue Soars

(RTTNews) - ImmunityBio (IBRX) shares jumped 19.12 percent to $10.36, up $1.66 on Monday, after the company reported sharply higher fourth-quarter and full-year revenue driven by strong product sales growth.

The stock is currently trading at $10.82, compared with a previous close of $8.70 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $9.93 and has traded between $9.74 and $11.00 during the session. Trading volume stands at 24.33 million shares, compared with its average volume of 30.23 million shares.

For the fourth quarter, total revenue surged to $38.3 million from $7.6 million a year earlier, as product revenue climbed to $38.3 million from $7.2 million. Net loss was $61.9 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with $59.2 million, or $0.08 and $0.09 per share, respectively, in the prior-year period. For the full year, revenue rose to $113.3 million from $14.7 million, while net loss narrowed to $351.4 million from $413.6 million.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $1.83 to $11.00.