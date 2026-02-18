ImmunityBio Aktie

ImmunityBio für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QQ2E / ISIN: US45256X1037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 16:07:06

ImmunityBio Stock Gains 19% Over Conditional Marketing Authorization From EC For ANKTIVA

(RTTNews) - Stock of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is climbing about 19 percent during Wednesday morning trading after the company announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for ANKTIVA in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors.

The company's shares are currently trading at $7.17 on the Nasdaq, up 19.20 percent. The stock opened at $6.06 and has climbed as high as $7.15 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.83 to $8.26.

With this authorization, ANKTIVA is now approved in 33 countries spanning four regulatory jurisdictions, establishing a global commercial footprint in under two years from initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, the company noted.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs 6,54 -9,24% ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street tiefer -- Nikkei am Donnerstag letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen