ImmunityBio Stock Gains 19% Over Conditional Marketing Authorization From EC For ANKTIVA
(RTTNews) - Stock of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is climbing about 19 percent during Wednesday morning trading after the company announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for ANKTIVA in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors.
The company's shares are currently trading at $7.17 on the Nasdaq, up 19.20 percent. The stock opened at $6.06 and has climbed as high as $7.15 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.83 to $8.26.
With this authorization, ANKTIVA is now approved in 33 countries spanning four regulatory jurisdictions, establishing a global commercial footprint in under two years from initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, the company noted.
