ImmunoGen CFO Susan Altschuller To Leave, Appoints Renee Lentini Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN), Wednesday announced Renee Lentini, Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim CFO.

The appointment was made after Susan Altschuller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, went on leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). Altschuller will not continue employment with ImmunoGen at the conclusion of her leave.

The company said it will search for Altschuller's permanent replacement.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Susan for her contributions to the company and wish her the best. We have a strong finance team in place to support the business and will move quickly to initiate a search for a new CFO," said Mark Enyedy, ImmunoGen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the recent FDA approval of ELAHERE™ (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, our top priority is executing the US launch with excellence and we look forward to a promising year ahead as we expand upon a strong start in the market and advance our pipeline of novel ADCs.

