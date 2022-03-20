|
20.03.2022 05:02:51
ImmunoGen Presents Full Results From Positive SORAYA Trial Of Mirvetuximab In Ovarian Cancer
(RTTNews) - ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) announced full results from the pivotal SORAYA trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirvetuximab) monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRa)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Avastin or bevacizumab.
The trial met primary endpoint with confirmed objective response rate of 32.4%, including 5 complete responses; updated median duration of response of 6.9 months.
The company noted that Mirvetuximab demonstrated meaningful anti-tumor activity, consistent safety, and favorable tolerability in fra-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
The company expects to submit Biologics License Application in this month.
Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853) is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin-targeting agent, to kill the targeted cancer cells.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ImmunoGen Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ImmunoGen Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|4,69
|2,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und großer Verfallstag: US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- ATX geht auf grünem Terrain ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit leichten Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls etwas fester. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich freundlich. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag schlussendlich mehrheitlich optimistisch.