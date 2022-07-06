|
06.07.2022 14:41:45
Immunome's COVID-19 Cocktail Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron Subvariants In U.S.
(RTTNews) - Immunome Inc. (IMNM) said Wednesday that its COVID-19 cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) retains neutralizing activity against the most prevalent omicron subvariants in the U.S, BA.4/5 and BA.2.12.1.
IMM-BCP-01 is a three-antibody cocktail targeting non-overlapping regions of the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, including highly conserved, subdominant epitopes, which elicits both ACE2 and non-ACE2 dependent neutralization, and induces natural viral clearance mechanisms, such as antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity, complement activation and phagocytosis.
IMM-BCP-01 neutralized BA.4/.5 and BA.2.12.1 subvariants in pseudovirus testing.
IMM-BCP-01 is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and in locations where the predominant variants are BA.2.12.1, BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.
The company looks forward to announcing topline data from Phase 1b clinical study in the second half of 2022.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Immunome Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Immunome Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Immunome Inc Registered Shs
|3,85
|12,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.