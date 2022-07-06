Immunome's COVID-19 Cocktail Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron Subvariants In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Immunome Inc. (IMNM) said Wednesday that its COVID-19 cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) retains neutralizing activity against the most prevalent omicron subvariants in the U.S, BA.4/5 and BA.2.12.1.

IMM-BCP-01 is a three-antibody cocktail targeting non-overlapping regions of the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, including highly conserved, subdominant epitopes, which elicits both ACE2 and non-ACE2 dependent neutralization, and induces natural viral clearance mechanisms, such as antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity, complement activation and phagocytosis.

IMM-BCP-01 neutralized BA.4/.5 and BA.2.12.1 subvariants in pseudovirus testing.

IMM-BCP-01 is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and in locations where the predominant variants are BA.2.12.1, BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.

The company looks forward to announcing topline data from Phase 1b clinical study in the second half of 2022.

