Immunome Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD9D / ISIN: US45257U1088
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30.09.2026 14:11:25
Immunome's IM-1340 Receives FDA IND Clearance For Advanced Solid Tumors
(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for IM-1340, a potential first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for treating advanced solid tumors.
IM-1340 is designed to target a transport receptor with a unique tumor expression profile across solid tumors, including neuroendocrine tumors, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.
The drug incorporates HC74, Immunome's proprietary topoisomerase I (TOP1) inhibitor payload. Preclinical studies demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity across multiple tumor models, supporting advancement into clinical development.
The Phase 1 study is expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2026 as an open-label, multicenter dose-escalation and expansion trial. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of IM-1340 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
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