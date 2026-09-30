Immunome Aktie

Immunome für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QD9D / ISIN: US45257U1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.09.2026 14:11:25

Immunome's IM-1340 Receives FDA IND Clearance For Advanced Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for IM-1340, a potential first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for treating advanced solid tumors.

IM-1340 is designed to target a transport receptor with a unique tumor expression profile across solid tumors, including neuroendocrine tumors, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.

The drug incorporates HC74, Immunome's proprietary topoisomerase I (TOP1) inhibitor payload. Preclinical studies demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity across multiple tumor models, supporting advancement into clinical development.

The Phase 1 study is expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2026 as an open-label, multicenter dose-escalation and expansion trial. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of IM-1340 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Immunome Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Immunome Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Immunome Inc Registered Shs 21,51 -1,74% Immunome Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:42 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
02:49 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen