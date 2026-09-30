Immunome's IM-1340 Receives FDA IND Clearance For Advanced Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Immunome, Inc. (IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for IM-1340, a potential first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for treating advanced solid tumors.

IM-1340 is designed to target a transport receptor with a unique tumor expression profile across solid tumors, including neuroendocrine tumors, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.

The drug incorporates HC74, Immunome's proprietary topoisomerase I (TOP1) inhibitor payload. Preclinical studies demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity across multiple tumor models, supporting advancement into clinical development.

The Phase 1 study is expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2026 as an open-label, multicenter dose-escalation and expansion trial. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of IM-1340 in patients with advanced solid tumors.