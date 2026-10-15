Immunome's Varegacestat: Could It Become The Second FDA-Approved Desmoid Tumor Treatment?

(RTTNews) - Desmoid tumors, also known as aggressive fibromatosis, are rare soft-tissue tumors that do not spread to distant parts of the body but can recur. The tumors can cause severe pain, deformity and, in some cases, life-threatening organ damage, significantly affecting patients' quality of life. The first and only-FDA approved treatment for this condition is Ogsiveo, developed by SpringWorks Therapeutics, which is now part of Merck KGaA following its acquisition in 2025.

The company we are profiling today is Immunome (IMNM), whose investigational drug Varegacestat could emerge as a potential challenger to Ogsiveo.

Immunome's Varegacestat is an investigational, oral, once-daily gamma-secretase inhibitor designed to block the Notch signaling pathway, which is believed to contribute to desmoid tumor growth.

Varegacestat also belongs to the same class as that of Ogsiveo, but it has the convenience of once-daily dosing compared to Ogsiveo's twice-daily regimen.

In the Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial involving patients with progressing desmoid tumors, Varegacestat demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 84% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared with placebo. The drug also achieved a confirmed objective response rate of 56%, versus 9% for placebo.

FDA Review Underway; European Filing Planned

Varegacestat is under FDA review, with a decision due on April 28, 2027. Immunome plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Varegacestat by the end of 2026.

Market Opportunity

According to Immunome, U.S. medical records indicate that approximately 11,000 patients had desmoid tumors documented in the past year.

With gamma-secretase inhibitor use still relatively low, Immunome sees room for market growth. The company estimates the market for these inhibitors will reach $350 million to $400 million in 2026, but says it is too early to project peak sales for Varegacestat.

GlobalData analysts forecast Varegacestat sales of $55 million in 2027, if approved, rising to $650 million by 2031. Meanwhile, Ogsiveo is projected to generate $1.06 billion in sales in 2031, making it a blockbuster for Merck KGaA.

Beyond the Lead Candidate: Immunome's Broader Pipeline

Beyond Varegacestat, Immunome's pipeline comprises three clinical-stage candidates and two preclinical programs.

-- IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. In November 2025, Immunome reported objective responses at multiple dose levels in patients with B-cell lymphoma and plans to share initial lymphoma data in 2026.

-- IM-1617, a potential first-in-class ADC, is undergoing Phase 1 evaluation in patients with advanced solid tumors. The first participant was dosed in June 2026. The trial will assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity in patients with cancers including colorectal, non-small cell lung and breast cancer.

-- IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeted radioligand therapy (RLT), is also in Phase 1 development for patients with FAP-expressing solid tumors. The first participant was dosed in July 2026.

The preclinical pipeline features two additional solid-tumor ADCs - IM-1340 and IM-1335. Immunome expects to submit investigational new drug (IND) applications for IM-1340 in mid-2026 and IM-1335 in late 2026.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2026, Immunome had $520 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into 2028.

Conclusion

With only one FDA-approved systemic therapy for desmoid tumors, Immunome's Varegacestat offers a potential opportunity to enter an established but still underserved market. Its differentiated pharmacokinetic profile could help distinguish it from Ogsiveo, although its clinical and commercial prospects will depend on FDA approval and market uptake.

Beyond Varegacestat, Immunome's expertise in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) supports a broader pipeline of early-stage candidates that could provide additional growth opportunities over time.

With multiple clinical programs advancing and a substantial cash position expected to fund operations into 2028, IMNM is a stock worth watching for the long term, though execution risks and clinical uncertainties remain.

Immunome shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 2, 2020, under the ticker symbol "IMNM", priced at $12 each.

In the last 1 year, the stock has traded in a range of $14.64 to $30.06. As of this writing, the stock is at $17.47, up 1.57%.