Immunovant Aktie

Immunovant für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P5G1 / ISIN: US45258J1025

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23.09.2026 13:25:22

Immunovant To Stop Development Of IMVT-1402 In Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

(RTTNews) - Immunovant (IMVT) announced topline results from Period 1 of its proof-of-concept trial evaluating IMVT-1402 or imeroprubart for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. The study did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint of percent change from baseline in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Disease Area and Severity Index Activity score at Week 12. Immunovant plans to stop development in cutaneous lupus erythematosus.

Immunovant said it remains focused on rapidly advancing the clinical development of IMVT-1402 across multiple autoimmune diseases with significant unmet need, including Graves disease, difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Sjogrens disease.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Immunovant shares are down 7 percent to $34.68.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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Immunovant 35,42 -5,01% Immunovant

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