Immuron Rallies After FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On New Campylobacter ETEC Therapeutic
(RTTNews) - Shares of Immuron Limited (IMRN) are surging more than 50% Monday morning and touched a new high of $3.39.
The company today said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken out the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate a new therapeutic to prevent infectious diarrhoea caused by Campylobacter and Escherichia coli (ETEC).
The drug has been developed by the US Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) in partnership with Immuron.
The safety and efficacy of the product will be evaluated in two Phase 2 studies in 60 volunteers, with one trial focusing on the ability of the hyperimmune product to protect volunteers against ETEC infections, and the second study focusing on moderate to severe campylobacteriosis.
