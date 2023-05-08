Immuron Says FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On IND To Evaluate New Campylobacter ETEC Therapeutic

(RTTNews) - Immuron Limited (IMRN) on Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken out the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate a new therapeutic to prevent infectious diarrhoea caused by Campylobacter and Escherichia coli (ETEC).

The drug has been developed by the US Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) in partnership with Immuron.

NMRC satisfactorily addressed all clinical hold issues identified by the FDA, the company said.

The safety and efficacy of the product will be evaluated in two Phase 2 studies in 60 volunteers, with one trial focusing on the ability of the hyperimmune product to protect volunteers against ETEC infections, and the second study focusing on moderate to severe campylobacteriosis.