Immuron Stock Surges 56% On U.S. Distribution Deal For PROIBS

(RTTNews) - Immuron Limited (IMRN) shares are currently trading at $1.7350, up $0.6250, or 56.05 percent on Friday, after the company announced an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement for PROIBS with Calmino group AB. Immuron launched PROIBS in Australia during fiscal 2026 and plans to expand the digestive health product into the U.S. market.

Immuron closed the previous session at $1.1100 and opened at $1.8202 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $1.6600 and $1.9900, with volume reaching 95.65 million shares, compared with average volume of just 33,558 shares. Its 52-week range is $0.6770 to $2.3900.

PROIBS is a medical device designed to help with abdominal pain, bloating and unsettled bowel movements, including diarrhoea and constipation. Calmino's usability study involving 1,003 users found that 94 percent considered PROIBS helpful, while 98 percent said they would recommend it to others.