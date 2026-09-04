Immuron Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTD8 / ISIN: US45254U1016
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04.09.2026 13:02:20
Immuron To Launch PROIBS In U.S. After Australia Debut; Pre-market Shares Up
(RTTNews) - Australian biopharmaceutical company Immuron Ltd. (IMC.AX, IMRN), announced on Friday that it has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Sweden's Calmino group AB to launch its digestive health product PROIBS in the United States, following its rollout in Australia earlier this year.
The U.S. gut health supplement market is valued at $4.16 billion, according to Mordor Intelligence. PROIBS, a medical device containing AVH200 derived from Aloe barbadensis Mill, is used to relieve abdominal pain, bloating and irregular bowel movements. Calmino says a usability study of 1,003 users found 94% reported benefits, with 91% noting improved daily life and 98% recommending the product.
Immuron said PROIBS has been sold in Swedish pharmacies for more than a decade and is backed by physician and dietitian recommendations.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Immuron were up 45.02 percent, changing hands at $1.6097, after closing Thursday's regular session 5.13 percent lower.
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