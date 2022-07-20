Immutable Hires Polygon Exec to Level Up Layer 2 Marketing Strategy

Aviral Avasthi Joins Immutable as New SVP of Marketing Having Previously Helped Build Disruptor Brands Including Uber and Tinder

SYDNEY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , a leading global Blockchain Gaming company bringing digital asset ownership to billions, announces the appointment of Aviral Avasthi as Senior Vice President, Marketing. Avasthi will head marketing, communications and community teams for Immutable X, leveraging expertise gained in prominent web2 and web3 roles for Polygon, Uber, Tinder and others.

Avasthi has been deeply entrenched in the web3 ecosystem, collaborating with several projects as an advisor, angel investor and consultant. Before joining Immutable, he served as Vice President of Marketing at Polygon Technology where he was responsible for the company's rebranding and building out its marketing function. His team helped establish the brand, creative, social, events and co-marketing frameworks.

Prior to his employment at Polygon, Avasthi headed Business Development for Tinder and Match Group across the Indian sub-continent, developing critical Brand and Growth partnerships with Netflix, Amazon, Euronet, Paytm and Flipkart among others. He also contributed to Uber's early growth, marketing and communications efforts in India before leading their digital brand strategy across South Asia. He led several international campaigns and built out globally celebrated Brand IPs including Uber Journeys, #ParksNotParking, Jersey knows no Gender, #DestinationUnited and NBA Hoop Nation.

"Aviral brings to Immutable a wealth of experience in building online and web3 brands," said Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable. "His background in building breakthrough brands will be invaluable to us as we help bring digital ownership to the world through NFTs, starting with gaming."

Aviral will be critical in forging a robust marketing and communication strategy for Immutable's Ethereum-focused layer 2 platform, Immutable X. He joins the company shortly after the launch of a $500 million web3 gaming fund designed to bolster Immutable's GameFi ecosystem.

"Having watched blockchain gaming explode over the last couple of years, I'm incredibly excited to join Immutable on their mission to advance the next generation of games. It's increasingly evident that gaming will help onboard the first billion users on web3, and Immutable's combination of the leading Ethereum L2, a world-class go-to-market team and internal expertise having built two of the blockchain's biggest games, means they're in the strongest possible position to achieve that goal," said Avasthi. "With gas-free, completely secure and carbon-neutral transactions, Immutable X is the best place for anyone looking to build truly scalable games on-chain. I look forward to working with this amazing team as we continue growing Immutable as the home of web3 gaming."

Immutable is the fastest Australian company to reach unicorn status — earlier this year, Immutable announced a $200 million series C fundraising round led by Temasek, and included Tencent and Animoca Brands. The company is valued at $2.5 billion and plans to use the funds to help drive its global expansion.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global Blockchain Gaming company with a mission to bring digital asset ownership to billions of users through the power of immutable NFTs. The Immutable Group consists of Immutable X and Immutable Games Studio.

Immutable X, in partnership with Starkware , is the leading Layer 2 Ethereum-scaling solution offering innovators and builders incredible speed, security and liquidity across digital worlds. Immutable X has become the platform of choice for world-class web3 games such as Guild of Guardians, Gods Unchained, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

