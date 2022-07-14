Immutable X and Kolex Partner to Mint 100K Free NFTs For $APE Holders

Leading Layer 2 Scaling Solution and Web3 Gaming Platform Immutable X

Allows ApeCoin Community to Experience Instantaneous, Gas-Free Minting and Trading

SYDNEY, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable X, Ethereum's Leading Layer 2 scaling solution, is partnering with Kolex, the prominent NFT collectibles platform, to celebrate ApeCoin DAO by minting 100,000 free NFTs for APE token holders. To ensure simple and seamless transactions for the community, APE has already been whitelisted on Immutable X's Layer 2 protocol, so all NFTs can be priced in $APE.

This is a follow-up to Immutable's AIP Idea: Immutable X to be ApeCoin DAO's Trusted Layer 2 Scaling Partner proposal, submitted in May 2022, to build out Otherside, the Bored Ape Yacht Club metaverse, on the Immutable X protocol. Since ApeCoin DAO voted to remain on Ethereum, Immutable X is excited to continue building trust with the community by partnering with Kolex to offer free NFTs to its community.

APE Coin holders who have $APE in their wallets as of 9:00 AM PST Monday, August 1st will be able to claim a free NFT pack at 9:00 AM PST Wednesday, August 3rd. The claim period will last seven days. $APE holders will be able to mint their free NFT at https://apesonl2.com/ (going live later this month). All secondary market fees and sales of NFTs after the free mint period will be donated to a charity selected by the ApeCoin DAO community. 100,000 NFTs will be made available during the claim period, after which any unclaimed NFTs will be sold, with proceeds going to a charity selected by the DAO, or burned, if anything remains after a 30 day period.

"Immutable X and Kolex are excited to gift this to the ApeCoin DAO community, allowing all APE holders to experience the instantaneous, gas-free minting and trading experience on Immutable X, while directly benefiting the APE token," said Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable.

"Immutable X is excited to continue building trust with the ApeCoin DAO community and proving why Immutable X is the trusted and preeminent Layer 2 Scaling Partner on Ethereum."

Kolex is a leading NFT publisher and platform provider that owns and operates several popular consumer facing brands including Epics.gg esports NFT trading cards, Kolectiv (a curated NFT marketplace partnering with top artists including XCOPY), and a newly-launched integrated fashion/NFT marketplace, Cryptees. Over 250 million Kolex NFTs have been collected by more than 600K collectors to date, with over 28 million packs opened and eight figures in yearly sales and trading volume.

"We're excited to work with Immutable to bring this NFT experience to life for APE Coin holders and show the community the potential scale and speed of NFTs on Ethereum Layer 2," said Mark Donovan, Co-founder and CEO of Kolex. " What better way to show what's possible than to actually build something and give it away at scale? The entire experience will be designed, built, minted and claimed for absolutely no cost to $APE holders and everything will have been done in a matter of weeks. We think it's a powerful showcase for Layer2 and what's possible by leveraging Kolex and Immutable's combined offerings.

About Immutable X

Immutable X, powering the next generation of web3 games, is the leading L2/L3 scaling solution for NFTs to enable strong liquidity at a huge scale without compromising decentralization or security of the most-used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and a fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with leading marketplaces and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

About Kolex

Kolex is a leading NFT publisher and platform provider, founded in Los Angeles in 2017.

The Kolex platform provides the most seamless and feature-complete user experience for digital and hybrid NFT collectibles. Features include minting, trading, secondary market-places, as well as advanced social, gamification, and user engagement tools like chat, leaderboards, crafting, and mini games.

Kolex technology powers mobile and desktop NFT experiences for top consumer IP's including DC Comics (http://www.hro.gg), Tencent and major esports leagues and teams globally (http://www.epics.gg). Kolex also runs its own D2C brands including curated art marketplace Kolectiv (http://www.kolectiv.gg) and integrated physical and digital apparel brand Cryptees (http://www.cryptees.gg)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immutable-x-and-kolex-partner-to-mint-100k-free-nfts-for-ape-holders-301586397.html

SOURCE Immutable X