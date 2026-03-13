Immutep Aktie

WKN DE: A2H8YL / ISIN: US45257L1089

13.03.2026 08:28:36

Immutep Discontinues Phase III Trial Of Eftilagimod Alfa In First-Line NSCLC; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Immutep Limited (IMM.AX, IMMP) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC for the TACTI-004 Phase III study evaluating eftilagimod alfa ("efti") in first-line non-small cell lung cancer has recommended discontinuation of the trial. The recommendation follows a planned interim futility analysis conducted in accordance with the study protocol.

Immutep on the ASX closed at A$0.0450, marking a sharp decline of A$0.3500 or 88.61%.

Based on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC concluded that the study should be halted for futility. In response, Immutep will stop enrolment and implement an orderly wind-down of the trial, including appropriate patient follow-up and site close-out in line with regulatory and ethical obligations.

The company emphasized that it remains committed to advancing its pipeline of innovative therapies, including efti. Following the discontinuation of TACTI-004, Immutep now expects its cash runway to extend well beyond the previously guided timeframe of the second quarter of 2027, which was set prior to the trial's cessation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Immutep Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Immutep Ltd (spons. ADRs) 0,46 -79,83% Immutep Ltd (spons. ADRs)

