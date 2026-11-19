(RTTNews) - Immutep Ltd. (IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced new data from the EFTISARC-NEO Phase 2 study evaluating Immutep's eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and radiotherapy before surgery in patients with high-risk, resectable soft tissue sarcoma.

Eftilagimod alfa (efti) is Immutep's soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist. Efti has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and first-line non-small cell lung cancer, and Orphan Drug Designation in soft tissue sarcoma.

EFTISARC-NEO is an investigator-initiated, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and radiotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment for patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma.

The primary endpoint is pathological response, measured as the percentage of tumour hyalinisation/fibrosis at resection. Secondary endpoints include safety, disease-free survival, local recurrence-free survival, distant metastasis-free survival, overall survival, radiological response and health-related quality of life.

The study included forty patients, and 38 underwent surgery and were included in the survival evaluation.

Latest Key Findings The company said the latest analysis showed a 12-month disease-free survival (DFS) of 81.1%. The Kaplan-Meier estimate for 18-month DFS is also 81.1%, although follow-up remains ongoing and the data are still immature.

Patients with post-treatment tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) levels above 310 cells/mm² had 95.0% 12-month DFS compared with 64.9% in patients with lower TIL levels.

Patients with treatment-related hyalinisation and fibrosis greater than 52% had 93.8% 12-month DFS compared with 71.4% in patients with lower levels.

Among the 38 patients who underwent surgery and were evaluated, eight patients had experienced disease recurrence at the data cut-off (April 30, 2026).

These findings extend prior EFTISARC-NEO results, which met the primary endpoint with a median tumour hyalinisation/fibrosis of 51.5% after neoadjuvant therapy with efti, pembrolizumab and radiotherapy.

Stock Performance IMMP has traded between $2.66 and $70.60 over the past 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $3.25, up 1.25%.

In overnight trading, IMMP is up another 12.31% to $3.65.

For more biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com.