IMPACT 22 Conference Hosts Hundreds of Thought Leaders, Dedicates to Multiple Charities, Announces IMPACT Award Winners and Selects Startup Pitch Challenge Winner

The IMPACT 22 conference aims to net, hundreds of thousands of views of its stream and drew hundreds of in-person participants and sponsors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, hundreds of nationally recognized thought leaders gathered at the Montage Resort, Deer Valley for IMPACT 22.

The IMPACT 22 conference, hosted by the Internet Marketing Association, was designed to spark inspiration and conversation between the most significant marketing minds of our time. This year, it featured a slew of in-person and virtual speakers – including Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril who spoke about "Metaverse not working, nuclear warfare and speaking up when attacked".

The event benefited four non-profit organizations, including:

  • The Literacy Project: an organization that addresses illiteracy at its earliest stage by teaching at-risk second-graders how to read.
  • California State Guard Foundation: an organization dedicated to supporting a volunteer emergency response force protecting California and its citizens from wildfires, earthquakes, floods, pandemics, civil unrest, and other disasters, both natural and man-made.
  • Operation Underground Railroad: a nonprofit organization involved in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children, and a wider goal of eliminating sex trafficking worldwide.
  • Orange County United Way, Men of the Breakfast: a powerful philanthropic group, providing members with exclusive access to unique experiences in Orange County.

All were invited to attend the conference virtually and learn about a variety of cutting-edge leadership and marketing topics, developed by the over 80 distinguished board members that represent the IMA.

If you missed the opportunity to attend virtually or in person, you can watch the entire conference virtually at https://youtu.be/F-gjUO_rXJQ

The many different speaking events were broken down into six content "peaks" over the course of the weekend. Each of these featured a handful of well-known leaders in marketing and technology, co-hosted by Jeanniey Walden, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at Dailypay and Jay Symonds, Head of Home & Sporting Goods Advertising at Amazon.

  • Peak 1 - Journalistic Integrity
    (Frank Luntz, Mick Mulvaney)
  • Peak 2 - Generational Impact
    (Maxine Marcus, Nepal Arslan, Nick Vandennieuwenhof, Paul Smith, Roland Hess, Victor Cho, Chris Norton, Dr. Melissa Batchelor)
  • Peak 3 - Emerging Technology for Global Good
    (Justin Li, David Latona, Lauren Peters, Jeff Volpe, Doug Frederick, Tom Peck, Jim Steele, Nam Nguyen, Tim Shank, Brian Alva, Vince Walden, Don Yahn, Matt Collins, Todd Brockman)
  • Peak 4 - Security, Defense, and Proactive Solutions
    (Shawn Collins, Joseph Zaki, David Fernandez, Tom Sauer, Adam Coughran, Avi Schiffman, Blake Resnick, Palmer Luckey)
  • Peak 5 - Digital Economies, Web3, Blockchain
    (Kevin Maloney, Johnney Zhang, Joshua Johnson, Robert Grant, Keith Laska, Maika Isogawa, Liam Grant, Jason Les)
  • Peak 6 - Marketing Evolutions
    (Andrea Ward, Greg Schneider, Jamie Bradley, Josh Kreitzer, Claudio Ludovisi, Daniel Langer, Joe Megibow)

    • Additionally, virtual attendees were invited to watch the streamed "Startup Pitch Challenge," which featured a Shark-Tank-style competition between 10 startups, selected from a pool of over 400 entries. 

    A panel of judges selected a single winner, necoTECH. necoTECH is on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. Through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative new sustainable materials, they're working with industry partners and academic institutions to bring tangible sustainable solutions to market.  The company will be receiving $100,000 in marketing support by the IMA.

    The Startup Pitch Challenge contestants included:

    • Buderflys
    • necoTECH
    • Objective Ed
    • One Health
    • Ooli
    • OrionOne
    • SampleServe
    • Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers
    • Leisure Project
    • Elevate

    For in-person sponsors, the weekend boasted an array of special events. The first day featured a gourmet welcome reception and chairman's dinner, followed by two days of culinary experiences, outdoor excursions, networking opportunities, and a private concert featuring The English Beat.

    Thought leaders who spoke at IMPACT 22 (virtually and in person) included:

    • Palmer Luckey, Anduril
    • Jay Symonds, Amazon
    • Shawn Collins, Stradling Law
    • Jeanniey Walden, DailyPay
    • Sinan Kanatsiz, IMA
    • Blake Resnick, Brinc Drones
    • Joseph Zaki, Loko AI
    • David Fernandez, DFNDR
    • Frank Luntz, American Political Consultant
    • Andrea Ward, VidMob
    • Johnney Zhang, USPC
    • Justin Chen Li, Helio Genomics
    • David Latona, Tompkins Solutions
    • Lauren Peters, Salesforce
    • Nam Nguyen, Nom Nom Data
    • Jeff Volpe, ViewSonic
    • Doug Frederick, HealthCues
    • Claudio Ludovisi, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
    • Daniel Langer, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
    • Paul Smith, Tangram Interiors
    • Paul McGuire, Konex AV
    • Reggie Judah, TV Liquidator
    • Mick Mulvaney, Former US Representative
    • Tom Peck, Sysco
    • Tom Sauer, Miramar Health
    • Adam Coughran, Safe Kids
    • Torrey Ward, HK3
    • Vince Walden, Kona AI
    • Robert Grant, Ceyeber
    • Maika Isogawa, Webacy
    • Liam Grant, Integral
    • Chris Norton, Marriott International
    • Victor Cho, Evite
    • Roland Hess, Google
    • Keith Laska, High Alpha
    • Jim Steele, Salesforce
    • Joe Megibow, Bright Cellars
    • Tim Shank, Swarts, Manning, & Associates
    • Josh Kreitzer, Channel Bakers
    • Todd Brockman, PIKU
    • Matt Collins, MedLab2020
    • Mary-Christine Sungaila, Buchalter Law Firm
    • Dr. Melissa Batchelor, The George Washington University's Center for Aging
    • Kathy Casdorph, e360
    • Nicholas Vandennieuwenhof, New Way Out
    • Don Yahn, Cushman & Wakefield

    Sponsoring organizations included:

    • Miramar Health
    • VidMob
    • Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
    • HealthCues
    • Tangram Interiors
    • Marriott
    • MedLab2020
    • Indr
    • Montage Hotels
    • Sysco
    • Built on Vision
    • Helio Genomics
    • NuAxess
    • Nom Nom Data
    • Tompkins Solutions
    • Original Sprout
    • Hardesty, LLC
    • LS Carlson Law
    • ViewSonic
    • DFNDR Armor
    • Swarts, Manning & Associates
    • Farmers & Merchants
    • Konex AV
    • Buchalter Law Firm
    • Bright Cellars
    • Primior / USPC
    • KCOMM
    • Vet TV / Xperiential
    • Salesforce
    • Loko Ai
    • Boustead Securities
    • TV Liquidator
    • Delarman
    • Learn Capital
    • Channel Bakers
    • Kona Ai
    • e360
    • Cushman & Wakefield
    • Datanetiix Solutions
    • Stradling Law Firm
    • Hughes Marino
    • Virgin Hotels
    • MOON Ultra
    • CEYEBER
    • Ware Malcomb
    • Hawke Media
    • Snap
    • Rakuten Rewards
    • HK3
    • Google
    • + several other added organizations

    To cap off the conference, the Internet Marketing Association revealed their annual IMPACT Award winners. The annual IMPACT Awards exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners of internet marketing and business leaders across every industry. The 2022 winners are:

    AI / Ml Innovation of the Year
    Kona AI

    Best Audience Engagement Strategy
    Marriott International

    Best B2B App
    Built On Vision

    Best B2B Bank
    Farmers & Merchants Bank

    Best Website for Conversion
    DailyPay

    Best Blog
    Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

    Best Crypto Investment Platform
    iTrustCapital

    Best Email Newsletter
    Spinnaker Investment Group

    Best Integrated Advertising Strategy
    Channel Bakers For Jason Markk

    Best Non-Profit Campaign
    The Literacy Project

    Best Podcast
    The Portia Project

    Best Podcast - Informational
    Axiom Learning Solutions

    Best SEO Campaign
    Wipro - Eridium Digital

    Best Supply Chain Solutions Company
    Tompkins Solutions

    Best Technology Integration Company
    Konex AV

    Best Use of Instagram
    Original Sprout

    Best Use of Social Media Analytics
    Marriott International

    Best Use of Twitter
    Rod Carew

    Best Use of Video
    Tangram Interiors

    Best Use of Video – B2B
    VidMob

    Best Use of Video – Broadcast
    TV Liquidator

    Business School of the Year
    Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

    CEO of the Year
    Vince Walden

    CMO of the Year
    Chris Hamaway

    Commercial Real Estate Broker of the Year
    Hughes Marino

    Community Impact Award
    California State Guard Foundation

    Community Impact Award
    Operation Underground Railroad

    Consumer Technology Product of the Year
    Moon Ultra

    Cryptocurrency Startup of the Year
    USPC

    Data Solutions Company of the Year
    Nom Nom Data

    Defense Company of the Year
    DFNDR

    Design & Innovation Impact
    Salesforce

    Digital Excellence In Distribution
    Sysco

    Digital Transformation of the Year
    INDR

    Director / Producer of the Year
    Nepal Arslan

    Ed Tech Company of the Year
    ViewSonic

    Entrepreneur of the Year
    Joseph Zaki, Loko AI

    Fashion Company of the Year
    Bree Jacoby

    Fastest Growing Company
    Miramar Health

    Fastest Growing Hospitality Brand
    Virgin Hotels

    Healthcare Platform of the Year
    Healthcues

    Healthcare Solution of the Year
    MedLab2020

    Healthcare Technology of ohe Year
    Helio Genomics

    IMA Employee of the Year
    Shaye Mcclory

    IMA Member of the Year
    Shawn Collins

    Industrial Design Company of the Year
    Ware Malcomb

    Innovator of the Year
    Ceyeber

    Insurance Broker of The Year
    Keenan

    Insurance Innovation Company of The Year
    Swarts, Manning & Associates

    Internet Marketer of The Year
    Matt Prince

    Investment Banker of the Year
    Boustead Securities

    IT Company Of The Year
    Delarman

    Law Firm Of The Year
    LS Carlson LAw

    Mattress Technology  Company Of The Year
    Purple

    GOAT
    Shaye McClory

    MVP
    Nepal Arslan

    Patent Solution Company Of The Year
    Piku

    Platform Of The Year
    VidMob

    Salesforce Relationship Design Award
    ViewSonic

    Service Provider Of The Year
    Datanetiix Solutions

    Ski Resort Of The Year
    Powder Mountain

    Social Impact Through Soccer
    Brera FC

    Startup Of The Year
    INK Games

    Sustainable Brand Of The Year
    Purple

    Talent Solutions Company Of The Year
    Hardesty LLC

    Vision Of The Year
    HK3

    Women In Leadership Award
    Joyce Cheung, Helio Genomics

    Next year's IMPACT 23 is going to take things up a notch and is actively being planned for Newport Beach, California, in the Fall of 2023, details forthcoming.

    About IMPACT 22
    IMPACT 22 is a thought-leadership conference hosted by the Internet Marketing Association (IMA). Some of the greatest marketing and technology leaders shared their insights on best practices and ways to change the world.

    To learn more about IMPACT 22, visit https://impact22.live.

    About Internet Marketing Association
    The Internet Marketing Association (IMA) is a professional organization that, since its inception in 2001, has accrued one of the largest databases of professional members in various fields including business leadership, sales, marketing, programming and creative development. To learn more about the Internet Marketing Association visit https://imanetwork.org/

