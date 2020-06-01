Impact Advisors Receives Top Honors in KLAS' Clinical Optimization Services Report

CHICAGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading provider of strategy, performance excellence, revenue cycle management, ERP, implementation, and technology consulting services to the healthcare industry, announced today that it has been recognized by KLAS in the Clinical Optimization Services 2020 report. The firm is one of five firms recognized in the report with an overall score of 93.4.

"We are honored to be recognized by KLAS for our Clinical Optimization services as it highlights the value we are providing to our clients," said Pete Smith, CEO, Impact Advisors. "We are dedicated to helping our clients realize the investment and benefits of their EHR and our associates are committed to providing the highest quality of service to ensure our clients achieve their goals."

According to KLAS, clinical optimization projects focus on improving how clinical systems operate and are used by clinicians, and these services should result in improved patient care, ROI, and physician use and adoption. In order to accomplish these goals, the firms recognized in the report help clients with three primary levers: workflow refinement, application enhancement and clinician training.

Impact Advisors scored well in all areas, but compared to other firms, received the most praise around engagement execution in the application enhancement lever. The firm was recognized often for bringing to bear proven methodologies that delivered fast results. Impact Advisors received positive mentions from clients around continuously meeting or exceeding expectations, timeliness, project management, and tools and methodologies. The firm was also recognized for its biggest strengths: being quick to action and completion, not overpromising and helping clients become self-sufficient.

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT products and services their organizations use. These interviews are conducted using a standard quantitative evaluation, and the scores and commentary collected are shared online in real time so other providers and IT professionals can benefit from their peers' experiences. For the full report, click here.

Impact Advisors helps clients with clinical optimization by focusing on high-value areas for improvement based on industry best practice. The firm improves revenue, quality, and safety, and patient and provider experiences for clients while also helping them prepare for value-based payments and realizing cost reductions. By focusing on these areas, health systems can ensure the highest return on investment in capital-intensive technology investments like EHRs.

