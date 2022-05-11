London, UK, 11 May 2022

Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR): Successfully growing with tenants

Impact Healthcare REITs recent results provided strong evidence of the robustness of its strategy and the resilience of its tenants. Indexed rent uplifts and an historical ability of operators to pass Inflation pressures through to fee increases provides inflation protection, and the prospects for further organic growth. Meanwhile, capital is available to fund accretive acquisitions and asset management investment.

FY22e DPS represents an attractive yield of 5.2%, with strong prospects for fully covered dividend growth (on both an EPRA basis and an adjusted cash basis) from acquisitions and predominantly RPI-indexed rent uplifts. This supports a c 11% premium to FY21 NAV per share.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv