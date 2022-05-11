+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 08:00:36

Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR): Successfully growing with tenants

Edison Investment Research Limited
11-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 11 May 2022

 

Impact Healthcare REITs recent results provided strong evidence of the robustness of its strategy and the resilience of its tenants. Indexed rent uplifts and an historical ability of operators to pass Inflation pressures through to fee increases provides inflation protection, and the prospects for further organic growth. Meanwhile, capital is available to fund accretive acquisitions and asset management investment.

 

FY22e DPS represents an attractive yield of 5.2%, with strong prospects for fully covered dividend growth (on both an EPRA basis and an adjusted cash basis) from acquisitions and predominantly RPI-indexed rent uplifts. This supports a c 11% premium to FY21 NAV per share.

 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

