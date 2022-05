Impact of energy-draining ‘vampire devices’ overstated, says tech expert

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Unplugging equipment normally left on standby may not save consumers as much cash as hopedAs the cost-of-living crisis bites, and households look for any opportunity to cut the bills, headlines suggesting consumers can save hundreds of pounds just by turning off unused chargers have been an appealing prospect. But, experts say, such claims about “vampire devices” are actually more like a zombie statistic.“Things have dramatically improved since those studies were first carried out,” said Craig Melson, an associate director for climate, environment and sustainability at techUK. “Processors are low-power, screens have switched from LCD to LED technology, fridges and washing machines have become more efficient. Technology is just more miniaturised, more efficient, using better processors – and, crucially, they are more adaptable as well.” Continue reading...