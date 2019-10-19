|
Impact of the US Action against Fujian Jinhua and UMC
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of the US Action against Fujian Jinhua and UMC" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As Beijing beefed up its chip-making prowess, Chinese semiconductor makers became more involved in patent-related legal disputes with other IC makers. With the onset of the Sino-U.S. trade war, the issue took on global proportions. This report reviews and analyzes the possible subsequent impact of the US Justice Department complaints against Fujian Jinhua and UMC.
Topics Covered
- Background behind the US action against Fujian Jinhua and UMC, touching on their relationships and possible developments
- Impact assessment on the Chinese semiconductor industry and subsequent interpretation
- Impact assessment on the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, including DRAM, and subsequent interpretation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Background
1.1 On National Security Grounds, the US Department of Commerce Puts Fujian Jinhua on its Control List
1.2 The Relationship between Fujian Jinhua and UMC
2. Impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry
2.1 Development of Taiwan's DRAM Industry is Limited
2.2 Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturers Will Be More Cautious about Cooperating with China
3. The Impact on the Chinese Semiconductor Industry
3.1 Stronger Resistance to Semiconductor Development in China
3.2 Fujian Jinhua will Stop Building Plants and Lower Its Profile
Companies Mentioned
- AMD
- Fujian Jinhua
- Inotera
- Micron
- Powerchip
- Rexchip
- SK Hynix
- SMIC
- Spreadtrum Communications
- Sugon
- Tsinghua Unisplendour
- TSMC
- UMC
- ZTE
