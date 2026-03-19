Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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19.03.2026 23:07:20
Impact of US-Israel war with Iran on Turkish tourism
Turkey is one of the most cherished vacation spots in the world. In 2024, it was the fourth most popular destination. But there has been a flurry of cancellations in the wake of the Iran war.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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