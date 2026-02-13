The Buckle Aktie
13.02.2026 20:04:33
Impala Lifts The Buckle Stake to $21 Million as Retailer Posts $48.7 Million Quarterly Profit
On February 13, 2026, Impala Asset Management LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it bought 162,119 additional shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE), an estimated $9.04 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 162,119 shares during the prior quarter. The estimated transaction value was $9.04 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the fund’s stake in The Buckle was valued at $21.37 million, up $7.41 million from the previous period.The Buckle is a leading U.S. specialty retailer with a national footprint of stores and a robust online presence. The company leverages a curated product mix and value-added services to differentiate itself in the competitive apparel retail sector. Its focus on private label brands and customer experience supports strong profitability and recurring revenue streams.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
