Impartner Announces Partner Experience Conference Center, the World's First Fully Immersive 3D Virtual Arena

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology, today announced the first 3D Virtual Conference Center specifically designed to help channel professionals around the world better connect, converse and learn. The Impartner Partner Experience Conference Center (PXCC) is a fully immersive 3D conference center that is open to the channel community and meant to help fill the void from a lack of in-person events like ImpartnerCON – one of the top channel thought leadership events worldwide.

"We're all adjusting to meeting in 3-by-3 digital squares – we've made it work – but what we're missing are those moments of serendipity and impromptu human connection that drive the most valuable outcomes from live events," said Impartner CMO, Kerry Desberg. "Who you sit next to during a presentation, see in a hallway or meet at a cocktail party-those are the catalyst moments that allow you to make valuable business connections at live events. The PXCC venue preserves those serendipitous personal interactions and offers a unique experience our community can rally behind."

Using the 3D virtual platform MootUp, Impartner's PXCC, is a fully functional conference center with auditoriums, meeting rooms, breakout rooms, and lounge and social gathering areas. Already in use by Impartner for employee and customer gatherings, there is a complete schedule of educational channel sessions available to participants. It is also open to Impartner customers that want to host partner meetings, to all members of Impartner's Channel Chief Advisory Board, and to other member of the broader channel community upon request.

When visiting the PXCC or attending events, participants simply choose an avatar and enter the environment. Users can easily "IM" others in the center and hop into audio zones for voice-to-voice conversations – in avatar form. Throughout the venue there are meeting areas where presenters can quickly share presentations and live video, or users can jump into the pre-scheduled educational sessions.

PXCC has an exciting lineup of upcoming events. This includes a Channel Marketing Best Practices Forum led monthly by Glenn Robertson, CEO of Purechannels; a live presentation from Gina Batali-Brooks, President of Is Inspired, titled Lessons from the Queen's Gambit About Channel Management; a Channel Acceleration Bootcamp from channel partner performance consultants AchieveUnite; and ongoing Channel Chief and Chill drop-in session, Channel Digital Transformation Workshops, Impartner University and BrainLab sessions, a Partner CommunicationsLeadership Forum and much more. Users can check back regularly for updates and new sessions on the PXCC's home page.

"For years with ImpartnerCON, Impartner has enabled channel industry thought leaders and practitioners to learn through informative presentations and, most importantly, ad hoc networking opportunities," said Gina Batali-Brooks, President of Is Inspired. "Impartner quickly pivoted and held an initial 3D event in December using an early version of what is now the PXCC. The people I talked to and met digitally during that initial event had a lot of fun with the innovative virtual event approach. The company's ingenuity in finding new ways to continue to bring the channel together shows their commitment to facilitating the exchange of best practices in the industry."

Companies wishing to use the PXCC for their channel gatherings can register here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com.

