Impartner Named Leader in G2 Spring Reports for Partner Management for 6th Consecutive Quarter

Impartner receives G2 badges: Leader in Partner Management; Mid-Market Leader in Partner Management; and Users Most Likely to Recommend for Mid-Market.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), today announced that G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, has awarded Impartner solutions in three categories in its spring 2022 report: Leader in Partner Management; Leader in Partner Management for Mid-Market; and Users Most Likely to Recommend for Mid-Market. Impartner has been ranked as a leader for six consecutive quarters.

G2 recognitions are based on responses of real uses for each of segment featured in the G2 review form. Companies achieve leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

"The biggest compliment a user can give is that they endorse our software to colleagues, and we're most proud that we are among the products that users are most likely to recommend," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg.

Recently, Impartner was named the No. 1 and global winner on its Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation (PMA) from analyst firm Research in Action and is already a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020."

Impartner also recently won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Relationship Management Solution in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Impartner Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

kerry.desberg@impartner.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-named-leader-in-g2-spring-reports-for-partner-management-for-6th-consecutive-quarter-301513298.html

SOURCE Impartner