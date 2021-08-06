Impartner Wins Best New SaaS Product in 2021 Globee Annual Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology, today announced that Impartner Program Compliance Manager (PCM) has been awarded Gold for New Product or Service of the Year for Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet in the 2021 Globee Awards. The award is one in a continuing streak of recognition for PCM, which automates tier requirements to calculate and correctly assign tiers to every qualifying partner based on the evaluation cycle specified, solving the No. 2 issue for channel managers.

A global study of channel pros revealed that program compliance is plagued by heavy, complicated and manual administrative burdens, which makes it difficult for vendors to communicate tier status to partners and leads to regular overpayments to them. In this study, 60% of vendors said they lack confidence partners are tiered correctly. What is more, 78% of those that lack confidence in tier accuracy said they may be mistakenly overpaying their partners by up to 20%.

Now in its sixth year, the Globee Awards are one of the world's premier business awards. Open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States, the American Best in Business Awards recognize outstanding achievement among large-to-small organizations and startups in business, government and the non-profit sector. Organizations are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories that honor achievement in every aspect of business and work life.

The 2021 awards were selected from a panel comprised of more than 35 judges and included a wide spectrum of industry experts. This year's winners include IBM, Makers Nutrition, Medifast, NewAge and others, in addition to Impartner. (See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/)

"We're always proud of the solutions developed in our global Channel Innovation Labs, but it's hard not to be particularly proud of Program Compliance Manager, which has continued to delight customers and win ongoing recognition from an increasingly long list of award programs worldwide," said Gary Sabin, Impartner VP of Product. "PCM automates the difficult task of partner tiering, embodies everything you expect in modern cloud and SaaS innovation, and simplifies a common business chore. This ensures increased partner transparency, a superior partner experience and reduced administrative overhead."

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, ­­International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

