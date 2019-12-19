Impeachment Impacts Many Americans, Not Only Trump, Says Reputation Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One in three (32%) Americans say Impeachment is the one phrase that best sums up how they remember 2019. Impeachment is causing some Americans to avoid certain topics, change their social media habits and potentially voting intentions as well, according to a national poll of 1000 Americans released today.

A survey of 1000 US adults by Reputation Leaders for Maslansky+Partners finds Impeachment was the leading phrase (48%) among 16 topical issues that impacted Americans in 2019. Politics was top of mind among phrases that most impacted Americans this year, with impeachment, witch-hunt, obstruction of justice, whistleblower, quid pro quo and democracy at risk, all leading phrases that sum up the toxic political language of 2019.

US politicians beware – you have as much to lose as gain from the impeachment process. Two-thirds (68%) of Americans selecting impeachment as their most memorable 2019 phrase said they had less trust in US politicians and political parties as a result. Impeachment is impacting how Americans behave with 55% planning to avoid certain topics, 34% planning to engage less or more on social media, and 20% changing their voting intentions.

US Generations are impacted differently by 2019 issues. In keeping with Boomers' record as politically active voters, 38% of Boomers selected impeachment first and secondly, (14%) chose witch hunt as their memorable phrase of 2019. While impeachment was the top term for Millennials/ Gen-Z, a higher proportion of younger audiences chose Medicare for all (12%) or climate crisis (13%) as this year's impactful issue.

Methodology

Maslansky+Partners fielded an online survey with Reputation Leaders from Dec. 12 to 16, 2019 among 1000 US adult consumers, matching the demographic profile of the U.S. on age, gender, and region.

Maslansky+Partners is a communications consultancy based in New York, NY.

Reputation Leaders is a global thought leadership consultancy specializing in brand and reputation research. Contact laurence@reputationleaders.ltd +1 (646) 480 0399

