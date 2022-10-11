ImpediMed Expands Use of SOZO in Leading Cancer Centers Focused on Reducing the Impact of Lymphedema after Breast Cancer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) is pleased to announce the recent expansion of the use of its SOZO® Digital Health Platform at leading cancer centers dedicated to reducing the impact of lymphedema on breast cancer patients. Several key customers, including City of Hope, Mayo Clinic, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and US Oncology, added new SOZO devices or software licenses to expand access to SOZO testing for their breast cancer patients.

In 2019, ImpediMed launched its comprehensive Lymphedema Prevention Program, with the goal of ending cancer-related lymphedema. Routine lymphedema testing of cancer survivors uses the company's FDA-cleared SOZO Digital Health Platform with L-Dex® technology, which helps detect lymphedema at the subclinical stage, before noticeable swelling.

Since the launch of the Lymphedema Prevention Program, ImpediMed has announced multiple partnerships with leading institutions globally. Publication of ImpediMed's PREVENT Trial three-year primary endpoint results, which demonstrated that routine monitoring with L-Dex combined with at-home intervention resulted in a 92% reduction in lymphedema progression, also contributed to further adoption of SOZO for lymphedema prevention.

"It is well established that early detection and intervention reduces the burden of lymphedema on breast cancer patients," commented Frank Vicini, MD, radiation oncologist and ImpediMed's Chief Medical Officer. "ImpediMed's L-Dex technology, which is available on SOZO, has the most extensive evidence of efficacy for early detection of breast cancer-related lymphedema. Continued improvement in breast cancer treatment has increased the focus on quality of life in survivorship."

"We are excited that these prestigious organizations are expanding access to SOZO testing for their patients," said David Anderson, Interim CEO of ImpediMed. "This is aligned with our commitment to the goal of ending cancer-related lymphedema by delivering research, technology, and workflows to guide clinicians in the use of SOZO for lymphedema prevention. Every day, our team works closely with our customers to ensure successful implementation of SOZO for the benefit of patients."

ImpediMed offers clinicians multiple channels for education about SOZO and lymphedema prevention including online resources at https://www.impedimed.com, the ImpediMed Webinar Series, and in-person training. ImpediMed's website, www.preventlymphedema.com, offers quick and easy access to extensive information about lymphedema prevention including videos and educational materials for surgeons, cancer centers, caregivers and patients.

About Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a side effect of cancer treatment. It currently affects about 1-in-3 patients who have undergone surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy, each of which may compromise the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is characterized by abnormal swelling that generally occurs in one of the arms or legs, and sometimes both arms and both legs. Patients with lymphedema also have a greater risk of getting infections. Cuts or small breaks in the skin can lead to serious complications and hospitalizations. Currently, no cure for lymphedema exists. By the time patients experience swelling, the condition is typically irreversible. However, extensive research indicates that prevention is possible if lymphedema is caught early and ImpediMed's L-Dex technology, which is available on SOZO, has the most extensive evidence of efficacy for early detection. For more information, visit www.preventlymphedema.com.

About ImpediMed

Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors, and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS). ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications including heart failure, protein calorie malnutrition and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally.

For more information, visit impedimed.com.

