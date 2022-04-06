+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 08:26:39

Imperial Brands: Full-year Outlook In Line With Revised Guidance; H1 Adj. Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - While issuing a pre-close trading update on Wednesday, Imperial Brands plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) said the Group continues to perform in line with its five-year strategy launched in 2021. The Group stated that it is on track to deliver full-year results in line with its revised guidance issued on 15 March, with expected full-year net revenue growth of around 0-1 percent on a constant currency basis and adjusted operating profit growth of around 1 percent.

Imperial Brands projects first-half Group net revenue to be broadly flat on last year on a constant currency basis, in line with its expectations. The Group noted that this reflects a weaker tobacco performance in Europe. First-half Group adjusted operating profit is projected to grow by around 2 percent on a constant currency basis.

Imperial Brands continues its negotiations with a local third party about an orderly transfer of its Russian assets and operations as a going concern.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine hält an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstaghandel stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen gingen schlussendlich deutlich tiefer in den Feierabend.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen