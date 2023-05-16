Imperial Brands H1 Profit Rises; On Course To Meet FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 1.44 billion pounds from 1.26 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 116.1 pence compared to 104.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased to 1.72 billion pounds from 1.60 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 118.5 pence compared to 113.0 pence.

First half revenue increased to 15.41 billion pounds from 15.36 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted revenue was 3.66 billion pounds compared to 3.49 billion pounds.

Looking forward, Imperial Brands said it is on course to meet full-year guidance, with improving returns in line with five-year strategy.

The Board has approved an interim dividend of 43.18 pence per share which represents an increase of 1.5 % over the prior year. The interim dividend will be paid in two instalments of 21.59 pence per share with the first payment being paid on 30 June 2023 to shareholders registered on 26 May 2023. The second interim dividend payment will be paid on 29 September 2023 to shareholders registered on 18 August 2023.

