Imperial Brands Plc H1 Adj. Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Imperial Brands plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) reported that its Group net revenues grew 0.3 percent and adjusted operating profit rose 2.9 percent, both on a constant currency basis, for the six months ended 31 March 2022. The Growth in adjusted operating profit was driven by reduced losses in NGP reflecting prior year market exits, the Group noted. Looking forward, Imperial Brands said it is on track to deliver full year results in line with guidance.

First half adjusted operating profit increased to 1.60 billion pounds from 1.59 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 112.6 pence compared to 107.5 pence.

Profit before tax declined to 1.26 billion pounds from 2.06 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 104.8 pence compared to 190.9 pence. Revenue was 15.36 billion pounds compared to 15.57 billion pounds.

The Board has approved an interim dividend of 42.54 pence per share which will be paid in two payments of 21.27 pence per share. The interim dividend is an increase of 1 percent.