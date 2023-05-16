IMPERIAL CAPITAL ANNOUNCES DATES FOR ITS 20TH ANNUAL SECURITY INVESTOR CONFERENCE

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, a leading investment banking firm, is proud to announce the dates for its highly anticipated 20th Annual Security Investor Conference ("SIC"). The event is scheduled to take place on December 13-14, 2023, at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City.

SIC is one of the largest and most prestigious events in the industry, bringing together top executives, investors, and thought leaders from the security sector. Over the past 20 years, the conference has grown to become the premier gathering for companies and investors to network, share ideas, and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the security industry.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 20th year of hosting the Security Investor Conference," said John E. Mack III, Imperial Capital's Head of Security Practice, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Co-head of Investment Banking. "Over the years, this event has become the go-to conference for the security sector, providing access to leading companies and investors."

The conference will feature a dynamic lineup of presenters, keynote speakers, and one-on-one meetings. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with executives from over 70 companies, including some of the largest players in the sector, as well as emerging companies with cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

"As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we remain committed to delivering an exceptional experience for our attendees, and we look forward to another successful conference." said Mack.

Registration for the conference is now open! To learn more and to register, visit the conference website at www.imperialcapital-sic.com. For further information about the conference, please contact Tigist Gessesse at tgessesse@imperialcapital.com.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

