Imperial Oil Aktie
WKN: 851368 / ISIN: CA4530384086
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01.05.2026 16:25:26
Imperial Oil Q1 Net Profit Declines; Declares Dividend; Stock Down 5.2%
(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) reported on Friday that first-quarter net income declined to C$940 million or C$1.94 per share from C$1.29 billion or C$2.52 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues and other income for the quarter edged down to C$12.45 billion from C$12.52 billion in the same quarter last year.
"I am confident in our ability to generate superior cash flow, underpinning our reliable and growing dividend and our industry-leading share buyback program," said John Whelan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.
Separately, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 87 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2026.
In Friday's regular trading session, IMO is trading on the NYSE at $127.10, down $6.92 or 5.16 percent.
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|Imperial Oil Ltd
|114,05
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